3307 E Bluejay Dr

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/963ee4e09a ---- Available October,23rd. Gorgeous single level home in Layton Lakes. Beautiful upgrades with split master. Step into entry foyer to a large great room, open and spacious design. 3 bed , 2 bath with split master floorplan. Kitchen features granite slab counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gas range and kitchen island. Sparkling pool with weekly pool service included. Low maintenance front and backyard with colorful awning for extra shade. The upgrades here are too many to list, Water softner, 2 bay windows,celing fans,sunscreens, 2 security screened doors. Great location, 1 mile from 202 San Tan fwy, near shopping, frys Supermarket, sprouts, restaurants, the list goes on and on. Showings by appointment only. Pet friendly to small dogs, max 2. Please note: Most of the furniture is for sale including the sectional. Any questions? Email Dee@rentalsamerica.com
One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 1.5%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available Dryer Garage Pool