Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
3307 E Bluejay Dr
Last updated August 15 2019 at 4:25 PM

3307 E Bluejay Dr

3307 East Bluejay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3307 East Bluejay Drive, Chandler, AZ 85286

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/963ee4e09a ---- Available October,23rd. Gorgeous single level home in Layton Lakes. Beautiful upgrades with split master. Step into entry foyer to a large great room, open and spacious design. 3 bed , 2 bath with split master floorplan. Kitchen features granite slab counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gas range and kitchen island. Sparkling pool with weekly pool service included. Low maintenance front and backyard with colorful awning for extra shade. The upgrades here are too many to list, Water softner, 2 bay windows,celing fans,sunscreens, 2 security screened doors. Great location, 1 mile from 202 San Tan fwy, near shopping, frys Supermarket, sprouts, restaurants, the list goes on and on. Showings by appointment only. Pet friendly to small dogs, max 2. Please note: Most of the furniture is for sale including the sectional. Any questions? Email Dee@rentalsamerica.com

One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 1.5%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available Dryer Garage Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3307 E Bluejay Dr have any available units?
3307 E Bluejay Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3307 E Bluejay Dr have?
Some of 3307 E Bluejay Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3307 E Bluejay Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3307 E Bluejay Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3307 E Bluejay Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3307 E Bluejay Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3307 E Bluejay Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3307 E Bluejay Dr offers parking.
Does 3307 E Bluejay Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3307 E Bluejay Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3307 E Bluejay Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3307 E Bluejay Dr has a pool.
Does 3307 E Bluejay Dr have accessible units?
No, 3307 E Bluejay Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3307 E Bluejay Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3307 E Bluejay Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

