3250 S Arizona Avenue

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool pool table internet access tennis court trash valet yoga

Short term / Long term Sublet / Sublease available in Chandlers Luxurious 5 star,Pet friendly apartments community.



2 Bed, 2 Bath (B1) approx 1200 sq ft spacious 2nd floor apartment,

Huge storage room, Upgraded Kitchen, Granite counter top, new appliances.

Master bed room has Patio access , 2 sinks.

Rent includes - High speed internet, Valet Trash, Water Trash Sewage and Taxes.

Facilities - Gym (instructor lead classes), Yoga classes, 2 Heated open mindedimming pools, Recreation area, Pool table, Foosball table, Table tennis.

School district - Chandler Unified School district, less than a mile from Hamilton High, 2 miles from Basis / Basha / Bogle. approx 3.5 miles from Price corporate Corridor.

You will be paying only for elecricity, everything else is covered in rent.



Planning to move out from 29th July.



Current sublease is till Oct, you can always extend.



Contact - Aj.