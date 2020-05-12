All apartments in Chandler
Last updated January 10 2020 at 9:39 AM

3250 S Arizona Avenue

3250 South Arizona Avenue · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3250 South Arizona Avenue, Chandler, AZ 85248

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,530

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1188 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
pool table
internet access
tennis court
trash valet
yoga
Short term / Long term Sublet / Sublease available in Chandlers Luxurious 5 star,Pet friendly apartments community.

2 Bed, 2 Bath (B1) approx 1200 sq ft spacious 2nd floor apartment,
Huge storage room, Upgraded Kitchen, Granite counter top, new appliances.
Master bed room has Patio access , 2 sinks.
Rent includes - High speed internet, Valet Trash, Water Trash Sewage and Taxes.
Facilities - Gym (instructor lead classes), Yoga classes, 2 Heated open mindedimming pools, Recreation area, Pool table, Foosball table, Table tennis.
School district - Chandler Unified School district, less than a mile from Hamilton High, 2 miles from Basis / Basha / Bogle. approx 3.5 miles from Price corporate Corridor.
You will be paying only for elecricity, everything else is covered in rent.

Planning to move out from 29th July.

Current sublease is till Oct, you can always extend.

Contact - Aj.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3250 S Arizona Avenue have any available units?
3250 S Arizona Avenue has a unit available for $1,530 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3250 S Arizona Avenue have?
Some of 3250 S Arizona Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3250 S Arizona Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3250 S Arizona Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3250 S Arizona Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3250 S Arizona Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3250 S Arizona Avenue offer parking?
No, 3250 S Arizona Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3250 S Arizona Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3250 S Arizona Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3250 S Arizona Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3250 S Arizona Avenue has a pool.
Does 3250 S Arizona Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3250 S Arizona Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3250 S Arizona Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3250 S Arizona Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
