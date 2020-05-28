All apartments in Chandler
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:45 AM

325 S COMANCHE Drive

325 South Comanche Drive · No Longer Available
Location

325 South Comanche Drive, Chandler, AZ 85224

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing 3 bedroom property centrally located near Freeways, shopping, Chandler Regional Hospital and great Chandler Unified Schools. This great home offers soaring vaulted ceilings in the family room along with a wood burning fireplace, newer dual pane windows for great energy efficiency, lots of tile flooring throughout main level, eat-in kitchen with new counter tops, new appliances & lots of cabinets for storage, main left master suite offers sliding glass door out to the backyard, dual sink vanity with NEW countertops & facets, separate tub & shower and large walk-in closet, upstairs is an open loft area, 2 large secondary bedrooms with a 2nd full bathroom, NEW carpet, NEW neutral paint throughout and fantastic grassy backyard! Window blinds will be installed at the beginning of August

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 S COMANCHE Drive have any available units?
325 S COMANCHE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 325 S COMANCHE Drive have?
Some of 325 S COMANCHE Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 S COMANCHE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
325 S COMANCHE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 S COMANCHE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 325 S COMANCHE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 325 S COMANCHE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 325 S COMANCHE Drive offers parking.
Does 325 S COMANCHE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 325 S COMANCHE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 S COMANCHE Drive have a pool?
No, 325 S COMANCHE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 325 S COMANCHE Drive have accessible units?
No, 325 S COMANCHE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 325 S COMANCHE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 325 S COMANCHE Drive has units with dishwashers.

