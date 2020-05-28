325 S COMANCHE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing 3 bedroom property centrally located near Freeways, shopping, Chandler Regional Hospital and great Chandler Unified Schools. This great home offers soaring vaulted ceilings in the family room along with a wood burning fireplace, newer dual pane windows for great energy efficiency, lots of tile flooring throughout main level, eat-in kitchen with new counter tops, new appliances & lots of cabinets for storage, main left master suite offers sliding glass door out to the backyard, dual sink vanity with NEW countertops & facets, separate tub & shower and large walk-in closet, upstairs is an open loft area, 2 large secondary bedrooms with a 2nd full bathroom, NEW carpet, NEW neutral paint throughout and fantastic grassy backyard! Window blinds will be installed at the beginning of August