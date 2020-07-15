All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 321 W CARDINAL Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
321 W CARDINAL Way
Last updated May 9 2019 at 10:23 AM

321 W CARDINAL Way

321 West Cardinal Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

321 West Cardinal Way, Chandler, AZ 85286
Carino Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GREAT 3 BDRM AND DEN SPLIT FLOOR PLAN WITH LARGE GREAT ROOM, BEAUTIFUL BREAKFAST ROOM, SUPERB KITCHEN, NEUTRAL COLORS THROUGHOUT, NICE NORTH/SOUTH EXPOSURE, 2.5 CAR GARAGE, AND HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER SCHOOLS NEIGHBORHOOD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 W CARDINAL Way have any available units?
321 W CARDINAL Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 321 W CARDINAL Way have?
Some of 321 W CARDINAL Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 W CARDINAL Way currently offering any rent specials?
321 W CARDINAL Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 W CARDINAL Way pet-friendly?
No, 321 W CARDINAL Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 321 W CARDINAL Way offer parking?
Yes, 321 W CARDINAL Way offers parking.
Does 321 W CARDINAL Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 321 W CARDINAL Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 W CARDINAL Way have a pool?
No, 321 W CARDINAL Way does not have a pool.
Does 321 W CARDINAL Way have accessible units?
No, 321 W CARDINAL Way does not have accessible units.
Does 321 W CARDINAL Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 321 W CARDINAL Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dobson Towne Centre
1817 N Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
San Palacio by Mark-Taylor
2255 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Autumn Creek Apartments
1320 N McQueen Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Avana River Ranch
6152 W Oakland St
Chandler, AZ 85226
San Palmas at Mission Park by Mark-Taylor
1111 N Mission Park Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Stonebridge Ranch
575 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Stone Oaks Apartments by Mark-Taylor
2450 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
VIVE
1901 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pools
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloDowntown Chandler
The Island At Ocotillo

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College