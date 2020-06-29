All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 3195 S CASCADE Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
3195 S CASCADE Place
Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:55 AM

3195 S CASCADE Place

3195 South Cascade Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
The Island at Ocotillo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

3195 South Cascade Place, Chandler, AZ 85248
The Island at Ocotillo

Amenities

on-site laundry
pool
fireplace
media room
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
media room
Wonderful Ocotillo location on a cul de sac. Close to 101, I10, 202, Chandler Mall, movie theater, upscale dining and Ocotillo golf course. Inside you will find a spacious kitchen with large island just off of the dining room and living room. Up 3 stairs is the laundry room, guest bedroom, guest bath and master bedroom with sitting room. Down stairs is 2 more bedrooms a full bathroom, double vanity and dual head shower and full size family room with fireplace. Immaculate and gorgeous! Basic cleaning service included once a month!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3195 S CASCADE Place have any available units?
3195 S CASCADE Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3195 S CASCADE Place have?
Some of 3195 S CASCADE Place's amenities include on-site laundry, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3195 S CASCADE Place currently offering any rent specials?
3195 S CASCADE Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3195 S CASCADE Place pet-friendly?
No, 3195 S CASCADE Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 3195 S CASCADE Place offer parking?
No, 3195 S CASCADE Place does not offer parking.
Does 3195 S CASCADE Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3195 S CASCADE Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3195 S CASCADE Place have a pool?
Yes, 3195 S CASCADE Place has a pool.
Does 3195 S CASCADE Place have accessible units?
No, 3195 S CASCADE Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3195 S CASCADE Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3195 S CASCADE Place does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brio On Ray
250 E Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Greentree Place
250 S Elizabeth Way
Chandler, AZ 85225
Waterside at Ocotillo by Mark-Taylor
4800 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Casitas at San Marcos
901 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Trevi
635 S Ellis St
Chandler, AZ 85224
Olympus Steelyard
155 E. Frye Road
Chandler, AZ 85225
Elevation Chandler
2300 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
The District at Chandler
2222 West Frye Road
Chandler, AZ 85224

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College