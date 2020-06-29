3195 S CASCADE Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven Property Amenities on-site laundry pool media room

Wonderful Ocotillo location on a cul de sac. Close to 101, I10, 202, Chandler Mall, movie theater, upscale dining and Ocotillo golf course. Inside you will find a spacious kitchen with large island just off of the dining room and living room. Up 3 stairs is the laundry room, guest bedroom, guest bath and master bedroom with sitting room. Down stairs is 2 more bedrooms a full bathroom, double vanity and dual head shower and full size family room with fireplace. Immaculate and gorgeous! Basic cleaning service included once a month!