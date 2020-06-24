3173 E CANYON Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Gorgeous Chandler Home has it ALL! Attention to detail starting with the Rod Iron Entry Gate and Cobble Stone Front Court area. This Single Level, 4 Bedroom Plus Den and Bonus Room, 3.5 Full Baths home is Spacious yet comfortable with Plantation Shutters, Neutral Paints and Surround Sound Speakers throughout. Split floor plan with Master Bedroom that Opens to the Beautiful Backyard with Gated Pebble Tec Pool & Spa. Extended covered Patio with Ceilings Fans and Brick drop in Bar for your Grill. Master Bath has Oversized Tub with Separate Rain Shower & Large Walk-in Closet. Kitchen boasts Granite Countertops, Beautiful Dark Wood Cabinetry, Dual Ovens, Large Island and eat in Kitchen Area Separate from Formal Dining Room. Additional 4th Bedroom includes Private Bathroom. Tax + admin = 3.5%