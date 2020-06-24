All apartments in Chandler
Last updated April 26 2019 at 1:45 AM

3173 E CANYON Way

3173 East Canyon Way · No Longer Available
Location

3173 East Canyon Way, Chandler, AZ 85249
Brooks Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Gorgeous Chandler Home has it ALL! Attention to detail starting with the Rod Iron Entry Gate and Cobble Stone Front Court area. This Single Level, 4 Bedroom Plus Den and Bonus Room, 3.5 Full Baths home is Spacious yet comfortable with Plantation Shutters, Neutral Paints and Surround Sound Speakers throughout. Split floor plan with Master Bedroom that Opens to the Beautiful Backyard with Gated Pebble Tec Pool & Spa. Extended covered Patio with Ceilings Fans and Brick drop in Bar for your Grill. Master Bath has Oversized Tub with Separate Rain Shower & Large Walk-in Closet. Kitchen boasts Granite Countertops, Beautiful Dark Wood Cabinetry, Dual Ovens, Large Island and eat in Kitchen Area Separate from Formal Dining Room. Additional 4th Bedroom includes Private Bathroom. Tax + admin = 3.5%

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3173 E CANYON Way have any available units?
3173 E CANYON Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3173 E CANYON Way have?
Some of 3173 E CANYON Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3173 E CANYON Way currently offering any rent specials?
3173 E CANYON Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3173 E CANYON Way pet-friendly?
No, 3173 E CANYON Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 3173 E CANYON Way offer parking?
Yes, 3173 E CANYON Way offers parking.
Does 3173 E CANYON Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3173 E CANYON Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3173 E CANYON Way have a pool?
Yes, 3173 E CANYON Way has a pool.
Does 3173 E CANYON Way have accessible units?
No, 3173 E CANYON Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3173 E CANYON Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3173 E CANYON Way has units with dishwashers.
