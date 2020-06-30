3170 S Mingus Dr.,

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground pool

Great Location! Beautiful 3 Bedrooms/ 2.5 Bath with a Den TownHome!! -



*Single Family home, with 3 Bedrooms + office (den)



*In a gated community with green belt , playground, community pool (Landlord pays for HOA monthly fee)



*This fantastic home features family room attached to dinning area, 3 bedrooms, a den, 2.5 baths,



*Beautiful laminate floor throughout downstairs



* Kitchen has upgraded modern white cabinets, black/grey granite counter tops, all stainless steel appliances, gas range, side-by-side refrigerator, large pantry for storage



* Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator included for your use



*Master bath features walk-in tile shower, his and her sink, black/grey counters



Lease Details: Owner pays for HOA monthly fee. Tenant(s) responsible for all utilities, patio/backyard landscape



Unfurnished.



Monthly Rental Tax 1.5 %



Refundable Security Deposit $1950.00



Refundable Pet Deposit $350.00



Refundable Cleaning Deposit $350.00



EXCELLENT PROPERTY, CALL TEXT JENNIFER -AGENT WITH LOTUS REAL ESTATE AT 480-213-7361 FOR AN APPOINTMENT TODAY. NON REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE IS $50.00 PER ADULT. OWNER DISCLOSURES NOT AVAILABLE. APPLY THROUGH OUR WEBSITE HTTP://LOTUSREALESTATEUS.COM. GO TO THE PROPERTIES TAB, FIND THE PROPERTY YOU WISH TO APPLY FOR, AND CLICK APPLY NOW. $200.00 ADMIN FEE TO LOTUS REAL ESTATE UPON APPROVAL.



(RLNE5532452)