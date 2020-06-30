3170 S Mingus Dr.,

Amenities
Great Location! Beautiful 3 Bedrooms/ 2.5 Bath with a Den TownHome!! -
*Single Family home, with 3 Bedrooms + office (den)
*In a gated community with green belt , playground, community pool (Landlord pays for HOA monthly fee)
*This fantastic home features family room attached to dinning area, 3 bedrooms, a den, 2.5 baths,
*Beautiful laminate floor throughout downstairs
* Kitchen has upgraded modern white cabinets, black/grey granite counter tops, all stainless steel appliances, gas range, side-by-side refrigerator, large pantry for storage
* Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator included for your use
*Master bath features walk-in tile shower, his and her sink, black/grey counters
Lease Details: Owner pays for HOA monthly fee. Tenant(s) responsible for all utilities, patio/backyard landscape
Unfurnished.
Monthly Rental Tax 1.5 %
Refundable Security Deposit $1950.00
Refundable Pet Deposit $350.00
Refundable Cleaning Deposit $350.00
EXCELLENT PROPERTY, CALL TEXT JENNIFER -AGENT WITH LOTUS REAL ESTATE AT 480-213-7361 FOR AN APPOINTMENT TODAY. NON REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE IS $50.00 PER ADULT. OWNER DISCLOSURES NOT AVAILABLE. APPLY THROUGH OUR WEBSITE HTTP://LOTUSREALESTATEUS.COM. GO TO THE PROPERTIES TAB, FIND THE PROPERTY YOU WISH TO APPLY FOR, AND CLICK APPLY NOW. $200.00 ADMIN FEE TO LOTUS REAL ESTATE UPON APPROVAL.
(RLNE5532452)