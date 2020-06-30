All apartments in Chandler
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:30 AM

3170 S Mingus Dr.,

3170 South Mingus Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3170 South Mingus Drive, Chandler, AZ 85286

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
Great Location! Beautiful 3 Bedrooms/ 2.5 Bath with a Den TownHome!! -

*Single Family home, with 3 Bedrooms + office (den)

*In a gated community with green belt , playground, community pool (Landlord pays for HOA monthly fee)

*This fantastic home features family room attached to dinning area, 3 bedrooms, a den, 2.5 baths,

*Beautiful laminate floor throughout downstairs

* Kitchen has upgraded modern white cabinets, black/grey granite counter tops, all stainless steel appliances, gas range, side-by-side refrigerator, large pantry for storage

* Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator included for your use

*Master bath features walk-in tile shower, his and her sink, black/grey counters

Lease Details: Owner pays for HOA monthly fee. Tenant(s) responsible for all utilities, patio/backyard landscape

Unfurnished.

Monthly Rental Tax 1.5 %

Refundable Security Deposit $1950.00

Refundable Pet Deposit $350.00

Refundable Cleaning Deposit $350.00

EXCELLENT PROPERTY, CALL TEXT JENNIFER -AGENT WITH LOTUS REAL ESTATE AT 480-213-7361 FOR AN APPOINTMENT TODAY. NON REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE IS $50.00 PER ADULT. OWNER DISCLOSURES NOT AVAILABLE. APPLY THROUGH OUR WEBSITE HTTP://LOTUSREALESTATEUS.COM. GO TO THE PROPERTIES TAB, FIND THE PROPERTY YOU WISH TO APPLY FOR, AND CLICK APPLY NOW. $200.00 ADMIN FEE TO LOTUS REAL ESTATE UPON APPROVAL.

(RLNE5532452)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3170 S Mingus Dr., have any available units?
3170 S Mingus Dr., doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3170 S Mingus Dr., have?
Some of 3170 S Mingus Dr.,'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3170 S Mingus Dr., currently offering any rent specials?
3170 S Mingus Dr., is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3170 S Mingus Dr., pet-friendly?
Yes, 3170 S Mingus Dr., is pet friendly.
Does 3170 S Mingus Dr., offer parking?
No, 3170 S Mingus Dr., does not offer parking.
Does 3170 S Mingus Dr., have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3170 S Mingus Dr., offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3170 S Mingus Dr., have a pool?
Yes, 3170 S Mingus Dr., has a pool.
Does 3170 S Mingus Dr., have accessible units?
No, 3170 S Mingus Dr., does not have accessible units.
Does 3170 S Mingus Dr., have units with dishwashers?
No, 3170 S Mingus Dr., does not have units with dishwashers.

