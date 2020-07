Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Don't miss out this highly desirable neighborhood! Close to shopping, entertainment, freeway, school and hospital, 4bedroom/2bath with carpet in all bedrooms, hardwood floor in great room and hallway, beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops, maple cabinet, center island,Stainless Steel appliances, open family room, vaulted ceiling, ceiling fans, huge back yard with covered patio and nice grass area, Cul-de-sac with a greenbelt close by, house is very clean and move in ready.