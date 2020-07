Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Come see this lovely home for lease. This home is light and bright with a big eat in kitchen, open family room and formal living and dining areas, new carpet and new interior paint. Nice size bedrooms and a large master suite. Kitchen countertop and sink to be replaced. Low maintenance yard with large covered patio. Lots of storage located in oversized 2 car garage and RV gate. Great location near Chandler Fashion Square Mall, Chandler Regional Hospital and the 101 & 202. A must see!