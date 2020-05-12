All apartments in Chandler
Last updated April 30 2019 at 1:13 PM

310 North McQueen Road

310 N McQueen Rd · No Longer Available
Location

310 N McQueen Rd, Chandler, AZ 85225

Amenities

w/d hookup
carport
extra storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
extra storage
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6a56a8b040 ----
Large Spacious 2 bedroom apartment in great location and comes with your own 2-car carport close to downtown Chandler!! Also included is an additional storage and washer/ dryer hookups. Located on the corner of McQueen Rd and Chandler Blvd quick and easy access to parks, shopping, restaurants and freeways hurry this home wont last long!

Utilities included: water, sewer, trash
Security Deposit: $850
Rent $850

Available May 7, 2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 North McQueen Road have any available units?
310 North McQueen Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 310 North McQueen Road have?
Some of 310 North McQueen Road's amenities include w/d hookup, carport, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 North McQueen Road currently offering any rent specials?
310 North McQueen Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 North McQueen Road pet-friendly?
No, 310 North McQueen Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 310 North McQueen Road offer parking?
Yes, 310 North McQueen Road offers parking.
Does 310 North McQueen Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 North McQueen Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 North McQueen Road have a pool?
No, 310 North McQueen Road does not have a pool.
Does 310 North McQueen Road have accessible units?
No, 310 North McQueen Road does not have accessible units.
Does 310 North McQueen Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 310 North McQueen Road does not have units with dishwashers.

