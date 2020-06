Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities putting green

Beautiful five-bedroom home with three bathrooms and upgraded gourmet kitchen. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and gas range. Outside is complete with putting green, edible plants and garden. Outlet for electric car charger. Located in a gated community with children's play area and splashpad. Close to stores, restaurants and schools and more.