Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
300 N BULLMOOSE Drive
Last updated April 29 2020 at 10:51 PM

300 N BULLMOOSE Drive

300 North Bullmoose Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

300 North Bullmoose Drive, Chandler, AZ 85224

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful property that offer a rare opportunity to live in the heart of Chandler. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless appliances. Custom espresso finished cabinets, new fixtures and ceiling fans throughout. Huge open and bright floor-plan. 5 bedrooms with upstairs master suite, formal dining, elegant entry with large loft overview. Over-sized lot with a sparkling private pool and 3-car garage. Minutes away from 101/202 freeways, Chandler Fashion Mall, Intel and other high tech companies. Close to premier shopping and restaurants, and revitalizing downtown Chandler. A+ School District. Bring your clients! Rent includes full pool and landscape services.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 N BULLMOOSE Drive have any available units?
300 N BULLMOOSE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 N BULLMOOSE Drive have?
Some of 300 N BULLMOOSE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 N BULLMOOSE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
300 N BULLMOOSE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 N BULLMOOSE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 300 N BULLMOOSE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 300 N BULLMOOSE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 300 N BULLMOOSE Drive offers parking.
Does 300 N BULLMOOSE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 N BULLMOOSE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 N BULLMOOSE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 300 N BULLMOOSE Drive has a pool.
Does 300 N BULLMOOSE Drive have accessible units?
No, 300 N BULLMOOSE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 300 N BULLMOOSE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 N BULLMOOSE Drive has units with dishwashers.

