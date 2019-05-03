300 N BULLMOOSE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful property that offer a rare opportunity to live in the heart of Chandler. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless appliances. Custom espresso finished cabinets, new fixtures and ceiling fans throughout. Huge open and bright floor-plan. 5 bedrooms with upstairs master suite, formal dining, elegant entry with large loft overview. Over-sized lot with a sparkling private pool and 3-car garage. Minutes away from 101/202 freeways, Chandler Fashion Mall, Intel and other high tech companies. Close to premier shopping and restaurants, and revitalizing downtown Chandler. A+ School District. Bring your clients! Rent includes full pool and landscape services.