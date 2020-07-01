All apartments in Chandler
2985 N Oregon Street
2985 N Oregon Street

2985 North Oregon Street · No Longer Available
Location

2985 North Oregon Street, Chandler, AZ 85225
Oasis Neighborhood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Fantastic 3bed, 2 bath Chandler townhome in Sonoma Village, just steps from community pool & spa! Downstairs has spacious, all tile living / dining room area open to kitchen with all appliances, half bath and plenty of storage. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms, including large master w/ vaulted ceilings. Unit has upstairs laundry and private back patio, with covered parking just behind unit. Gorgeous community pool and spa just steps from front door. Great location has central access to US60 & Loop 101, close to shopping, dining and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2985 N Oregon Street have any available units?
2985 N Oregon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2985 N Oregon Street have?
Some of 2985 N Oregon Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2985 N Oregon Street currently offering any rent specials?
2985 N Oregon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2985 N Oregon Street pet-friendly?
No, 2985 N Oregon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 2985 N Oregon Street offer parking?
Yes, 2985 N Oregon Street offers parking.
Does 2985 N Oregon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2985 N Oregon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2985 N Oregon Street have a pool?
Yes, 2985 N Oregon Street has a pool.
Does 2985 N Oregon Street have accessible units?
No, 2985 N Oregon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2985 N Oregon Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2985 N Oregon Street has units with dishwashers.

