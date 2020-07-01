2985 N Oregon Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Fantastic 3bed, 2 bath Chandler townhome in Sonoma Village, just steps from community pool & spa! Downstairs has spacious, all tile living / dining room area open to kitchen with all appliances, half bath and plenty of storage. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms, including large master w/ vaulted ceilings. Unit has upstairs laundry and private back patio, with covered parking just behind unit. Gorgeous community pool and spa just steps from front door. Great location has central access to US60 & Loop 101, close to shopping, dining and more!