Last updated December 22 2019 at 2:14 PM

2905 S COLORADO Street

2905 South Colorado Street · No Longer Available
Location

2905 South Colorado Street, Chandler, AZ 85286

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
2016 Built Contemporary Beauty. Community Pool! Home features 3 spacious bedrooms, huge Loft, 2.5 baths. Outfitted with a contemporary pallet of whites and grays! Upgraded 42'' white cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, smooth top stove/range, built in microwave, side by side refrigerator, custom gray paint, ceiling fans, and tall baseboards throughout. Tankless water heater. Energy star! Backyard has been beautifully paved for extended patio space. Master suite is very bright with a tremendous master bath. Double raised vanities w/ shower & tub. Great walk-in closet & private toilet room. The loft is perfect as a second family room, den or a play area! Just a few steps to the community amenities area for barbecuing and a glistening POOL!! HOA cares for front yard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2905 S COLORADO Street have any available units?
2905 S COLORADO Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2905 S COLORADO Street have?
Some of 2905 S COLORADO Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2905 S COLORADO Street currently offering any rent specials?
2905 S COLORADO Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2905 S COLORADO Street pet-friendly?
No, 2905 S COLORADO Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 2905 S COLORADO Street offer parking?
Yes, 2905 S COLORADO Street offers parking.
Does 2905 S COLORADO Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2905 S COLORADO Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2905 S COLORADO Street have a pool?
Yes, 2905 S COLORADO Street has a pool.
Does 2905 S COLORADO Street have accessible units?
No, 2905 S COLORADO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2905 S COLORADO Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2905 S COLORADO Street has units with dishwashers.
