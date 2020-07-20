2905 S COLORADO Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

2016 Built Contemporary Beauty. Community Pool! Home features 3 spacious bedrooms, huge Loft, 2.5 baths. Outfitted with a contemporary pallet of whites and grays! Upgraded 42'' white cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, smooth top stove/range, built in microwave, side by side refrigerator, custom gray paint, ceiling fans, and tall baseboards throughout. Tankless water heater. Energy star! Backyard has been beautifully paved for extended patio space. Master suite is very bright with a tremendous master bath. Double raised vanities w/ shower & tub. Great walk-in closet & private toilet room. The loft is perfect as a second family room, den or a play area! Just a few steps to the community amenities area for barbecuing and a glistening POOL!! HOA cares for front yard