All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 2903 E Detroit St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
2903 E Detroit St.
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

2903 E Detroit St.

2903 East Detroit Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2903 East Detroit Street, Chandler, AZ 85225

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Home Built in 2016 - Naturally Well-Lit 4 bed/3 bath Single-Family Home in Highly Ranked Chandler Unified School District -
If you wanting a Contemporary / Modern Style Home look no Further!

This Newer 2,050 Sq Ft - 2 Story Single Family Home for Move-In for Month of January!

This charming, naturally well lit 4 bed/3 bath home features an open floor plan with spacious kitchen all stainless steel appliances, large bedroom with full bath downstairs, 2 car garage, master suite with garden tub and separate shower, large loft area perfect for an office or entertaining.

Newer paint, Newer flooring, Newer Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances!

Access to a Beautiful Community Pool and Park!

EXCELLENT PROPERTY, EASY TO SHOW, TEXT-call LOTUS REAL ESTATE AT 480-213-7361 FOR AN APPOINTMENT TODAY. NON REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE IS $50.00 PER ADULT. OWNER DISCLOSURES NOT AVAILABLE. APPLY THROUGH OUR WEBSITE http://LOTUSREALESTATEUS.COM. GO TO THE PROPERTIES TAB, FIND THE PROPERTY YOU WISH TO APPLY FOR, AND CLICK APPLY NOW. $200.00 ADMIN FEE TO LOTUS REAL ESTATE UPON APPROVAL.

CURRENTLY TENANT OCCUPIED DO NOT DISTURB

Rental Tax 1.5%

(RLNE2869045)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2903 E Detroit St. have any available units?
2903 E Detroit St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2903 E Detroit St. have?
Some of 2903 E Detroit St.'s amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2903 E Detroit St. currently offering any rent specials?
2903 E Detroit St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2903 E Detroit St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2903 E Detroit St. is pet friendly.
Does 2903 E Detroit St. offer parking?
Yes, 2903 E Detroit St. offers parking.
Does 2903 E Detroit St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2903 E Detroit St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2903 E Detroit St. have a pool?
Yes, 2903 E Detroit St. has a pool.
Does 2903 E Detroit St. have accessible units?
No, 2903 E Detroit St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2903 E Detroit St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2903 E Detroit St. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brio On Ray
250 E Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Club Cancun by Mark-Taylor
375 N Federal St
Chandler, AZ 85226
Chandler Meadows Furnished Apartments
3175 N Price Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Arrive Ocotillo
825 W Queen Creek Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Avant Fashion Center by Mark-Taylor
555 S Galleria Way
Chandler, AZ 85226
Olympus Steelyard
155 E. Frye Road
Chandler, AZ 85225
Coronado Crossing
700 N Coronado St
Chandler, AZ 85224
VIVE
1901 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College