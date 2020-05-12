2903 E Detroit St.

Amenities

pet friendly garage stainless steel pool bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Beautiful Home Built in 2016 - Naturally Well-Lit 4 bed/3 bath Single-Family Home in Highly Ranked Chandler Unified School District -

If you wanting a Contemporary / Modern Style Home look no Further!



This Newer 2,050 Sq Ft - 2 Story Single Family Home for Move-In for Month of January!



This charming, naturally well lit 4 bed/3 bath home features an open floor plan with spacious kitchen all stainless steel appliances, large bedroom with full bath downstairs, 2 car garage, master suite with garden tub and separate shower, large loft area perfect for an office or entertaining.



Newer paint, Newer flooring, Newer Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances!



Access to a Beautiful Community Pool and Park!



