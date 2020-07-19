All apartments in Chandler
283 W Raven Drive --

Location

283 West Raven Drive, Chandler, AZ 85286
Carino Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Absolutely stunning home in the popular Carino Estate. 1 bed with full bath down. Gourmet kitchen with modern appliances, granite counter tops&back splash.Upgraded bathrooms.Vaulted ceiling.Stunning Brazilian Blood wood flooring on stairs ad second floor&full tiles downstairs.Plantation shutters throughout the house.Security doors in front&back patio door.Energy efficient brand new AC units installed 2018.Gorgeous back yard with play play pool&spa,brand new built in BBQ&gas fire pit-an entertainers dream backyard.Close to shopping,dining,schools and v easy access to 202.Community boasts green areas with Ramadas and pay structures for children as well as biking and walking paths.Yard maintenance included!Washer Dryer on request for add'l $50 a month. Agent/Renter to verify all info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

