283 W Raven Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit pool bbq/grill hot tub

Absolutely stunning home in the popular Carino Estate. 1 bed with full bath down. Gourmet kitchen with modern appliances, granite counter tops&back splash.Upgraded bathrooms.Vaulted ceiling.Stunning Brazilian Blood wood flooring on stairs ad second floor&full tiles downstairs.Plantation shutters throughout the house.Security doors in front&back patio door.Energy efficient brand new AC units installed 2018.Gorgeous back yard with play play pool&spa,brand new built in BBQ&gas fire pit-an entertainers dream backyard.Close to shopping,dining,schools and v easy access to 202.Community boasts green areas with Ramadas and pay structures for children as well as biking and walking paths.Yard maintenance included!Washer Dryer on request for add'l $50 a month. Agent/Renter to verify all info.