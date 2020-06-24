All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 282 W ROSEMARY Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
282 W ROSEMARY Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

282 W ROSEMARY Drive

282 West Rosemary Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

282 West Rosemary Drive, Chandler, AZ 85248

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Here is the home for those who want more space, quality and upgrades in a highly-desirable area. As you enter, there is a custom foyer with inlaid tile. Engineered hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen has granite counters and backsplash, SS appliances (including fridge), gas range, maple cabinetry and island with breakfast bar, all part of a large great room. Bedroom with full bath downstairs. Granite vanity tops in all bathrooms. Upstairs is large game room with seating area and separate library. Spacious master bedroom and bath with snail shower, jetted tub and large walk-in closet. Huge upstairs laundry comes with washer/dryer. 3-car garage has room for a shop area. This home will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 282 W ROSEMARY Drive have any available units?
282 W ROSEMARY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 282 W ROSEMARY Drive have?
Some of 282 W ROSEMARY Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 282 W ROSEMARY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
282 W ROSEMARY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 282 W ROSEMARY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 282 W ROSEMARY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 282 W ROSEMARY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 282 W ROSEMARY Drive offers parking.
Does 282 W ROSEMARY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 282 W ROSEMARY Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 282 W ROSEMARY Drive have a pool?
No, 282 W ROSEMARY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 282 W ROSEMARY Drive have accessible units?
No, 282 W ROSEMARY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 282 W ROSEMARY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 282 W ROSEMARY Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pinnacle Terrace
801 N Federal St
Chandler, AZ 85226
Waterside at Ocotillo by Mark-Taylor
4800 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
2101 Chandler
2101 N Evergreen St
Chandler, AZ 85225
San Palacio by Mark-Taylor
2255 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Fairways
777 W Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Mira Santi by Mark-Taylor
800 W Queen Creek Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Olympus Steelyard
155 E. Frye Road
Chandler, AZ 85225
The District at Chandler
2222 West Frye Road
Chandler, AZ 85224

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College