282 W ROSEMARY Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Here is the home for those who want more space, quality and upgrades in a highly-desirable area. As you enter, there is a custom foyer with inlaid tile. Engineered hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen has granite counters and backsplash, SS appliances (including fridge), gas range, maple cabinetry and island with breakfast bar, all part of a large great room. Bedroom with full bath downstairs. Granite vanity tops in all bathrooms. Upstairs is large game room with seating area and separate library. Spacious master bedroom and bath with snail shower, jetted tub and large walk-in closet. Huge upstairs laundry comes with washer/dryer. 3-car garage has room for a shop area. This home will not last long!