2734 E GRAND CANYON Drive

Short term lease OK - Highly upgraded executive POOL home with 5bed/4bath + LOFT + MASTER SEATING AREA, + RETREAT - one bedroom and one full bathroom downstairs. Formal dining, living, family rooms at the right size and right places. Gourmet kitchen is upgraded with extra large granite island and large counter top, cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and double oven. Huge master bedroom with siting area and a retreat. The large loft on second floor can serve as a gym room or a teen area. Sparkling pool and professionally designed landscaping in the back yard. Master bedroom has a retreat plus an additional room that can be a meditation room or a private gym room. Close to GM, Intel, Wells fargo, and premium charter schools (Basis/Great hearts)