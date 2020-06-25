All apartments in Chandler
Last updated May 9 2020 at 5:07 AM

2734 E GRAND CANYON Drive

2734 East Grand Canyon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2734 East Grand Canyon Drive, Chandler, AZ 85249
Fonte Al Sole

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Short term lease OK - Highly upgraded executive POOL home with 5bed/4bath + LOFT + MASTER SEATING AREA, + RETREAT - one bedroom and one full bathroom downstairs. Formal dining, living, family rooms at the right size and right places. Gourmet kitchen is upgraded with extra large granite island and large counter top, cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and double oven. Huge master bedroom with siting area and a retreat. The large loft on second floor can serve as a gym room or a teen area. Sparkling pool and professionally designed landscaping in the back yard. Master bedroom has a retreat plus an additional room that can be a meditation room or a private gym room. Close to GM, Intel, Wells fargo, and premium charter schools (Basis/Great hearts)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2734 E GRAND CANYON Drive have any available units?
2734 E GRAND CANYON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2734 E GRAND CANYON Drive have?
Some of 2734 E GRAND CANYON Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2734 E GRAND CANYON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2734 E GRAND CANYON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2734 E GRAND CANYON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2734 E GRAND CANYON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 2734 E GRAND CANYON Drive offer parking?
No, 2734 E GRAND CANYON Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2734 E GRAND CANYON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2734 E GRAND CANYON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2734 E GRAND CANYON Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2734 E GRAND CANYON Drive has a pool.
Does 2734 E GRAND CANYON Drive have accessible units?
No, 2734 E GRAND CANYON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2734 E GRAND CANYON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2734 E GRAND CANYON Drive has units with dishwashers.
