All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 2723 E ZION Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
2723 E ZION Way
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:11 AM

2723 E ZION Way

2723 East Zion Way · (602) 526-9956
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2723 East Zion Way, Chandler, AZ 85249
Fonte Al Sole

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 4447 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Beautiful 5 Bedrooms, 3 3/4 baths with Cherry wood flooring through out first floor and a huge great room that comes with gorgeous kitchen with granite counters, upgraded maple cabinets. A bedroom with 3/4 bath down stairs that comes with a nice Loft for your study/ reading activities with 4 Bedrooms and a huge master bedroom upstairs with another large room for your activities such as exercise area. marble flooring in all bathrooms all that comes with a 3 tandem garages. Freshly painted inside /out with a new Appliances (Frig, Microwave, washer/dryer and cooking Stove too).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2723 E ZION Way have any available units?
2723 E ZION Way has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2723 E ZION Way have?
Some of 2723 E ZION Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2723 E ZION Way currently offering any rent specials?
2723 E ZION Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2723 E ZION Way pet-friendly?
No, 2723 E ZION Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 2723 E ZION Way offer parking?
Yes, 2723 E ZION Way does offer parking.
Does 2723 E ZION Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2723 E ZION Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2723 E ZION Way have a pool?
No, 2723 E ZION Way does not have a pool.
Does 2723 E ZION Way have accessible units?
No, 2723 E ZION Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2723 E ZION Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2723 E ZION Way has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2723 E ZION Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Morrison Chandler by Mark-Taylor
3950 W Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Cornerstone Ranch
3999 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Avery on the Green
125 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Cantera
2475 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Casitas at San Marcos
901 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Mira Santi by Mark-Taylor
800 W Queen Creek Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Avilla Grace
2136 N Grace Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Camden Chandler
2777 S Arizona Avenue
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity