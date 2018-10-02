2723 E ZION Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage

Beautiful 5 Bedrooms, 3 3/4 baths with Cherry wood flooring through out first floor and a huge great room that comes with gorgeous kitchen with granite counters, upgraded maple cabinets. A bedroom with 3/4 bath down stairs that comes with a nice Loft for your study/ reading activities with 4 Bedrooms and a huge master bedroom upstairs with another large room for your activities such as exercise area. marble flooring in all bathrooms all that comes with a 3 tandem garages. Freshly painted inside /out with a new Appliances (Frig, Microwave, washer/dryer and cooking Stove too).