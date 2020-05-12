All apartments in Chandler
2703 E ZION Way

2703 East Zion Way · (480) 540-7545
Location

2703 East Zion Way, Chandler, AZ 85249
Fonte Al Sole

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 3011 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Location. Location!! REMODELLED 4 bedrooms and 2 Bath spectacular single story home Upgrades include Granite Kitchen Counter, new backsplash, refaced cabinets, and bay window and much more. Open floorplan with oversized great room. Beautiful grass backyard. Master Suite has large walk-in closet, separate shower & upgraded door to the bathroom. Split floor plan with above average secondary bedrooms, den/office plus an large teen entertainment area. Home features neutral tile and custom paint.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2703 E ZION Way have any available units?
2703 E ZION Way has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2703 E ZION Way have?
Some of 2703 E ZION Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2703 E ZION Way currently offering any rent specials?
2703 E ZION Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2703 E ZION Way pet-friendly?
No, 2703 E ZION Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 2703 E ZION Way offer parking?
Yes, 2703 E ZION Way does offer parking.
Does 2703 E ZION Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2703 E ZION Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2703 E ZION Way have a pool?
No, 2703 E ZION Way does not have a pool.
Does 2703 E ZION Way have accessible units?
No, 2703 E ZION Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2703 E ZION Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2703 E ZION Way has units with dishwashers.
