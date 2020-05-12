2703 E ZION Way

Amenities
Location. Location!! REMODELLED 4 bedrooms and 2 Bath spectacular single story home Upgrades include Granite Kitchen Counter, new backsplash, refaced cabinets, and bay window and much more. Open floorplan with oversized great room. Beautiful grass backyard. Master Suite has large walk-in closet, separate shower & upgraded door to the bathroom. Split floor plan with above average secondary bedrooms, den/office plus an large teen entertainment area. Home features neutral tile and custom paint.