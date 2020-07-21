All apartments in Chandler
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
2702 E REDWOOD Place
Last updated July 19 2019 at 12:06 AM

2702 E REDWOOD Place

2702 East Redwood Place · No Longer Available
Location

2702 East Redwood Place, Chandler, AZ 85286

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Gorgeous family home in a popular neighborhood. Split floorplan, the secondary bedrooms are basically in a wing of their own and one of the bedrooms has it's own bathroom. Great home for entertaining as the large kitchen with breakfast bar opens to the living room and formal dining area. *Renters insurance required* *Security deposit is $2195, One Time $250 admin fee 3% rental sales tax and municipal service fee added to monthly rent* $49.95 application fee per adult 18 and over. Tenant to verify all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2702 E REDWOOD Place have any available units?
2702 E REDWOOD Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2702 E REDWOOD Place have?
Some of 2702 E REDWOOD Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2702 E REDWOOD Place currently offering any rent specials?
2702 E REDWOOD Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2702 E REDWOOD Place pet-friendly?
No, 2702 E REDWOOD Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 2702 E REDWOOD Place offer parking?
No, 2702 E REDWOOD Place does not offer parking.
Does 2702 E REDWOOD Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2702 E REDWOOD Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2702 E REDWOOD Place have a pool?
No, 2702 E REDWOOD Place does not have a pool.
Does 2702 E REDWOOD Place have accessible units?
No, 2702 E REDWOOD Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2702 E REDWOOD Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2702 E REDWOOD Place has units with dishwashers.
