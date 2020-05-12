All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 2641 S SANTA ANNA Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
2641 S SANTA ANNA Street
Last updated October 15 2019 at 9:20 AM

2641 S SANTA ANNA Street

2641 South Santa Anna Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2641 South Santa Anna Street, Chandler, AZ 85286
Clemente Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LOCATION!! Literally on the edge of the ''High Tech Corridor'' & enjoying everything special the Ocotillo lifestyle offers! Close to SHOPPING & DINING GALORE! The most IMPECCABLY CLEAN home you'll see! Brand new carpet to be installed*Serene white-on-white neutral decor*$8K in WHITE PLANTATION SHUTTERS*Amazing yard backs to WIDE FLOWERED GREENBELT for beauty & maximum privacy*MEANDERING POND & huge boulder waterfall in LUSH OASIS BACKYARD*Covered patio w/ceiling fan invites you out to enjoy the soothing oasis*ISLAND KITCHEN w/breakfast bar,CERAMIC TILE, pantry, loads of UPGRADED CABINETS*REFRIG, WASHER/DRYER incl*Garage w/custom cabs. Tenant to pay Chandler City Tax of 1.5% of rent for a total monthly payment of $1720.43. **One of the owners is a Licensed Real Estate Broker in Arizona.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2641 S SANTA ANNA Street have any available units?
2641 S SANTA ANNA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2641 S SANTA ANNA Street have?
Some of 2641 S SANTA ANNA Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2641 S SANTA ANNA Street currently offering any rent specials?
2641 S SANTA ANNA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2641 S SANTA ANNA Street pet-friendly?
No, 2641 S SANTA ANNA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 2641 S SANTA ANNA Street offer parking?
Yes, 2641 S SANTA ANNA Street offers parking.
Does 2641 S SANTA ANNA Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2641 S SANTA ANNA Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2641 S SANTA ANNA Street have a pool?
No, 2641 S SANTA ANNA Street does not have a pool.
Does 2641 S SANTA ANNA Street have accessible units?
No, 2641 S SANTA ANNA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2641 S SANTA ANNA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2641 S SANTA ANNA Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Brisas
900 N Rural Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Camden Pecos Ranch
1175 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Waterside at Ocotillo by Mark-Taylor
4800 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
San Palacio by Mark-Taylor
2255 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Cantera
2475 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Mira Santi by Mark-Taylor
800 W Queen Creek Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Avilla Grace
2136 N Grace Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Camden Chandler
2777 S Arizona Avenue
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College