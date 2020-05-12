2641 S SANTA ANNA Street

Amenities

LOCATION!! Literally on the edge of the ''High Tech Corridor'' & enjoying everything special the Ocotillo lifestyle offers! Close to SHOPPING & DINING GALORE! The most IMPECCABLY CLEAN home you'll see! Brand new carpet to be installed*Serene white-on-white neutral decor*$8K in WHITE PLANTATION SHUTTERS*Amazing yard backs to WIDE FLOWERED GREENBELT for beauty & maximum privacy*MEANDERING POND & huge boulder waterfall in LUSH OASIS BACKYARD*Covered patio w/ceiling fan invites you out to enjoy the soothing oasis*ISLAND KITCHEN w/breakfast bar,CERAMIC TILE, pantry, loads of UPGRADED CABINETS*REFRIG, WASHER/DRYER incl*Garage w/custom cabs. Tenant to pay Chandler City Tax of 1.5% of rent for a total monthly payment of $1720.43. **One of the owners is a Licensed Real Estate Broker in Arizona.**