261 West Tulsa Street

Two Bedroom one bathroom house with a guest cottage. House is unfurnished and will be available after August 1st.



To view the property please text Barbara at 602-369-6116.



The application fee is $45.00 non-refundable per adult, all individuals over 18 must fill out an application. Once approved there the refundable deposit must be paid within 48 hours. There is also a one-time non-refundable administration fee of $195.00.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available 7/31/19

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.