Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
261 West Tulsa Street
Last updated July 27 2019 at 9:54 PM

261 West Tulsa Street

261 West Tulsa Street · No Longer Available
Location

261 West Tulsa Street, Chandler, AZ 85225

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Two Bedroom one bathroom house with a guest cottage. House is unfurnished and will be available after August 1st.

To view the property please text Barbara at 602-369-6116.

The application fee is $45.00 non-refundable per adult, all individuals over 18 must fill out an application. Once approved there the refundable deposit must be paid within 48 hours. There is also a one-time non-refundable administration fee of $195.00.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available 7/31/19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 261 West Tulsa Street have any available units?
261 West Tulsa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
Is 261 West Tulsa Street currently offering any rent specials?
261 West Tulsa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 261 West Tulsa Street pet-friendly?
No, 261 West Tulsa Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 261 West Tulsa Street offer parking?
No, 261 West Tulsa Street does not offer parking.
Does 261 West Tulsa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 261 West Tulsa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 261 West Tulsa Street have a pool?
No, 261 West Tulsa Street does not have a pool.
Does 261 West Tulsa Street have accessible units?
No, 261 West Tulsa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 261 West Tulsa Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 261 West Tulsa Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 261 West Tulsa Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 261 West Tulsa Street does not have units with air conditioning.
