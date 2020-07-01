All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 2607 East Chester Drive.
2607 East Chester Drive
2607 East Chester Drive

2607 East Chester Drive · No Longer Available
2607 East Chester Drive, Chandler, AZ 85286
Rancho del Ray

pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
fireplace
stainless steel
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
*2 YEAR MINIMUM LEASE* Don't miss this fabulous 2 bedroom/ 2 bath home in Chandler's Rancho Del Ray community! Kitchen comes complete with stainless steel appliances! Open great room floor plan. Family room with media niche and gas fireplace. Walk to community pool and has a well maintained community with easy access to freeways, shopping and schools. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available 3/20/20
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

What amenities does 2607 East Chester Drive have?
Some of 2607 East Chester Drive's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2607 East Chester Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2607 East Chester Drive is pet friendly.
