Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace refrigerator

This is one of the nicest homes that you will find in the lake community. Primary location within good school district, close to shopping and dinning area. Easy access to highway 101 and 202. Downstairs one bedroom with full bath, three bedrooms upstairs with Jack and Jill suite. Fresh two tone paint, new patio roof. It is a must see. 1.5% of tax will be added on the monthly rent.