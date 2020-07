Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub

Crestview Chateaux - Beautiful remodeled and freshly painted condo close to everything!!! 2 Bedroom, 2 bath unit freshly painted and partially furnished.Spacious Master with walk in closet and private bath. Fireplace in living room for cozy evenings, private balcony overlooking the pool and spa. Cathedral ceilings to make this floor plan seem open and larger comfortable.Sought after Crestview Chateau neighborhood, FANTASTIC location.Chandler / Kyrene School Districts. Easy access to the highways to get anywhere in the east valley quickly.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5823735)