2545 East Hawken Way

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Vacant and move-in ready! Great Location! Beautiful single level spacious 4 bedroom home! New stainless steel appliances: Gas Stove, Microwave and Dishwasher. New flooring: laminate wood floor in all bedrooms, wood-like tile in living and family room. Refrigerator included. Formal Living Room, separate Family Room, split Master Bedroom. Community Pool and Park. Near schools, shopping, restaurants and San Tan 202 as well as Chandler/Gilbert Community College.



NO cat, Prefer no dog or one small dog. NO smoking. No eviction history, no felony history. Verifiable income above $5000/month. Application fee $40 per adult. 1.5% rental tax. $1650 security deposit, $250 cleaning deposit, $250 pet fee.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.