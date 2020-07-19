2471 W INDIGO Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

This gorgeous 3 bedroom home has over 1800 square feet and has been recently remodeled from head to toe, including new flooring, new 2-tone paint, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms, light fixtures and much more! Large corner lot with a resort style pebble tec pool with waterfall. LANDSCAPING AND POOL SERVICE INCLUDED IN THE RENT, located in a highly sought after Chandler community near Intel and Orbital. This one is sure to rent quickly! CALLS RECEIVED ON WEEKEND WILL BE RETURNED MONDAY. APPLICATION FEE IS $40/ADULT; $195 LEASING FEE, $2250 SEC DEP, $250 CLEANING DEP, 1.50% RENTAL TAX, $9.50 MONTHLY LIABILITY INSURANCE. APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS & INSURANCE REQUIREMENTS IN DOCUMENTS TAB. $500 non-refundable earnest money must be paid within 24 hours after approval of application