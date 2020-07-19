All apartments in Chandler
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2471 W INDIGO Drive

2471 West Indigo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2471 West Indigo Drive, Chandler, AZ 85248
Octotillo

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This gorgeous 3 bedroom home has over 1800 square feet and has been recently remodeled from head to toe, including new flooring, new 2-tone paint, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms, light fixtures and much more! Large corner lot with a resort style pebble tec pool with waterfall. LANDSCAPING AND POOL SERVICE INCLUDED IN THE RENT, located in a highly sought after Chandler community near Intel and Orbital. This one is sure to rent quickly! CALLS RECEIVED ON WEEKEND WILL BE RETURNED MONDAY. APPLICATION FEE IS $40/ADULT; $195 LEASING FEE, $2250 SEC DEP, $250 CLEANING DEP, 1.50% RENTAL TAX, $9.50 MONTHLY LIABILITY INSURANCE. APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS & INSURANCE REQUIREMENTS IN DOCUMENTS TAB. $500 non-refundable earnest money must be paid within 24 hours after approval of application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2471 W INDIGO Drive have any available units?
2471 W INDIGO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2471 W INDIGO Drive have?
Some of 2471 W INDIGO Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2471 W INDIGO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2471 W INDIGO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2471 W INDIGO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2471 W INDIGO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 2471 W INDIGO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2471 W INDIGO Drive offers parking.
Does 2471 W INDIGO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2471 W INDIGO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2471 W INDIGO Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2471 W INDIGO Drive has a pool.
Does 2471 W INDIGO Drive have accessible units?
No, 2471 W INDIGO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2471 W INDIGO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2471 W INDIGO Drive has units with dishwashers.
