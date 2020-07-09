2442 W PARK Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

COMPLETE REMODEL. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms & a 2 Car Garage. Recently Remodeled Home in a Beautiful Neighborhood with Community Pool and Tennis Courts. Major Items updated; include a New A/C Unit, Completely Updated Kitchen with Shaker Cabinets & Granite Counter Tops. Updated Bathrooms with New Vanities, Tubs, Toilets and Sinks. New Carpet and Tile Flooring through out. All new Window Treatments and Sunscreens. New Interior Paint with Brushed Nickle Hardware. Epoxy Garage Floor, 3rd bedroom does not have enclosed closet. Located close to freeways and shopping. Owner is a licensed real estate agent in Phoenix, Arizona. No pets allowed. HOA maintains front yard, OWNER REQUIRES 700+ CREDIT SCORE. NO pets.