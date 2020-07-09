All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 2442 W PARK Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
2442 W PARK Avenue
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:25 AM

2442 W PARK Avenue

2442 West Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2442 West Park Avenue, Chandler, AZ 85224

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
COMPLETE REMODEL. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms & a 2 Car Garage. Recently Remodeled Home in a Beautiful Neighborhood with Community Pool and Tennis Courts. Major Items updated; include a New A/C Unit, Completely Updated Kitchen with Shaker Cabinets & Granite Counter Tops. Updated Bathrooms with New Vanities, Tubs, Toilets and Sinks. New Carpet and Tile Flooring through out. All new Window Treatments and Sunscreens. New Interior Paint with Brushed Nickle Hardware. Epoxy Garage Floor, 3rd bedroom does not have enclosed closet. Located close to freeways and shopping. Owner is a licensed real estate agent in Phoenix, Arizona. No pets allowed. HOA maintains front yard, OWNER REQUIRES 700+ CREDIT SCORE. NO pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2442 W PARK Avenue have any available units?
2442 W PARK Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2442 W PARK Avenue have?
Some of 2442 W PARK Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2442 W PARK Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2442 W PARK Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2442 W PARK Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2442 W PARK Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 2442 W PARK Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2442 W PARK Avenue offers parking.
Does 2442 W PARK Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2442 W PARK Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2442 W PARK Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2442 W PARK Avenue has a pool.
Does 2442 W PARK Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2442 W PARK Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2442 W PARK Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2442 W PARK Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cornerstone Ranch
3999 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
San Hacienda by Mark-Taylor
1600 N Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85225
Arrive Ocotillo
825 W Queen Creek Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Avilla Grace
2136 N Grace Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85225
The District at Chandler
2222 West Frye Road
Chandler, AZ 85224
Cooper 202
1450 S Cooper Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Lumiere Chandler
1100 N Priest Dr
Chandler, AZ 85226
Parcland Crossing
800 W Willis Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College