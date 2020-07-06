All apartments in Chandler
2403 East Zion Way

2403 East Zion Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

2403 East Zion Way, Chandler, AZ 85249
Tremaine Park Neighborhood

Amenities

garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully equipped single level home.in the gated community of Arizona Country. Relax by the resort style pool and enjoy every month of the year with the nostalgia of the fireplace in the winter as well. You will have lots of room for entertaining, whether it is in the Formal Dining or the poolside party! Having a split 3 car garage allows for great security and protection for those high end toys or that sports car that noone can touch. The chef will love you because of the room in the kitchen and all of the storage that is there as well! Hurry on this split floorplan, it never stays on the market for long!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2403 East Zion Way have any available units?
2403 East Zion Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
Is 2403 East Zion Way currently offering any rent specials?
2403 East Zion Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2403 East Zion Way pet-friendly?
No, 2403 East Zion Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 2403 East Zion Way offer parking?
Yes, 2403 East Zion Way offers parking.
Does 2403 East Zion Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2403 East Zion Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2403 East Zion Way have a pool?
Yes, 2403 East Zion Way has a pool.
Does 2403 East Zion Way have accessible units?
No, 2403 East Zion Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2403 East Zion Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2403 East Zion Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2403 East Zion Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2403 East Zion Way does not have units with air conditioning.

