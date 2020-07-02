All apartments in Chandler
Last updated December 2 2019 at 4:52 PM

2342 W BINNER Drive

2342 West Binner Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2342 West Binner Drive, Chandler, AZ 85224

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
fire pit
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
Beautiful former model home near Chandler Mall with walking distance to entertainment, shopping and easy access to the 101 and 202 freeway. Minutes away from major employers including Intel, Rogers Corp, Price Corridor and Chandler Regional Hospital. 4 bedrooms and an office/den downstairs, loft, 2.5 bathrooms, Separate family and living room. Formal dining room. Kitchen offers plenty of cabinets, granite counter tops and large walk in Pantry. Gorgeous and huge backyard with mature landscaping, grassy area, gas fire pit and bbq with above ground covered spa. Extended flagstone patio with sitting area and fountain. Misting system around covered patio. Rent includes full professional landscape service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2342 W BINNER Drive have any available units?
2342 W BINNER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2342 W BINNER Drive have?
Some of 2342 W BINNER Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2342 W BINNER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2342 W BINNER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2342 W BINNER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2342 W BINNER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 2342 W BINNER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2342 W BINNER Drive offers parking.
Does 2342 W BINNER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2342 W BINNER Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2342 W BINNER Drive have a pool?
No, 2342 W BINNER Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2342 W BINNER Drive have accessible units?
No, 2342 W BINNER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2342 W BINNER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2342 W BINNER Drive has units with dishwashers.

