2342 W BINNER Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking fire pit hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill hot tub

Beautiful former model home near Chandler Mall with walking distance to entertainment, shopping and easy access to the 101 and 202 freeway. Minutes away from major employers including Intel, Rogers Corp, Price Corridor and Chandler Regional Hospital. 4 bedrooms and an office/den downstairs, loft, 2.5 bathrooms, Separate family and living room. Formal dining room. Kitchen offers plenty of cabinets, granite counter tops and large walk in Pantry. Gorgeous and huge backyard with mature landscaping, grassy area, gas fire pit and bbq with above ground covered spa. Extended flagstone patio with sitting area and fountain. Misting system around covered patio. Rent includes full professional landscape service.