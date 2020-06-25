All apartments in Chandler
Last updated July 24 2019

2328 E Flintlock Pl

2328 East Flintlock Place · No Longer Available
Location

2328 East Flintlock Place, Chandler, AZ 85286
Pecos Aldea

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a1f8a9f08a ---- Great house in a great neighborhood in the heart of Chandler. Beautiful eat in kitchen with functional cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Large Master bedroom and bathroom, 2 good sized bedrooms and large garage. House is located on a cul de sac, seconds away from a community playground. Dont delay

Application fee $45 per adult; One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 1.5%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available Dryer Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2328 E Flintlock Pl have any available units?
2328 E Flintlock Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2328 E Flintlock Pl have?
Some of 2328 E Flintlock Pl's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2328 E Flintlock Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2328 E Flintlock Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2328 E Flintlock Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 2328 E Flintlock Pl is pet friendly.
Does 2328 E Flintlock Pl offer parking?
Yes, 2328 E Flintlock Pl offers parking.
Does 2328 E Flintlock Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2328 E Flintlock Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2328 E Flintlock Pl have a pool?
No, 2328 E Flintlock Pl does not have a pool.
Does 2328 E Flintlock Pl have accessible units?
No, 2328 E Flintlock Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2328 E Flintlock Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 2328 E Flintlock Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

