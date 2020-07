Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

South Chandler, near 202 and cooper. Nice bright and Open floor plan, located on a Cul-de-sac street with waling path. Eat in Kitchen with Island. All Appliances included. Large Master Bedroom with sitting area. Living room/ Dinging room and family room of the kitchen. Home faces north and south.Close to shopping and restaurants.