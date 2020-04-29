2270 East Elgin Street

Amenities

wow! absolutely stunning chandler 3/2 home with vaulted ceilings, premium corner lot, 3 car garage, office den, built out arizona room, split master with huge walk in closet, alarm system, stainless steel appliances, lush backyard, mature fruit trees, custom pavers, chandler schools, great location and more! visit www.azvalleywiderentals.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.