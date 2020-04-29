All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 2270 East Elgin Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
2270 East Elgin Street
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:54 PM

2270 East Elgin Street

2270 East Elgin Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2270 East Elgin Street, Chandler, AZ 85225
Kempton Crossing

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
alarm system
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
wow! absolutely stunning chandler 3/2 home with vaulted ceilings, premium corner lot, 3 car garage, office den, built out arizona room, split master with huge walk in closet, alarm system, stainless steel appliances, lush backyard, mature fruit trees, custom pavers, chandler schools, great location and more! visit www.azvalleywiderentals.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2270 East Elgin Street have any available units?
2270 East Elgin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2270 East Elgin Street have?
Some of 2270 East Elgin Street's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2270 East Elgin Street currently offering any rent specials?
2270 East Elgin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2270 East Elgin Street pet-friendly?
No, 2270 East Elgin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 2270 East Elgin Street offer parking?
Yes, 2270 East Elgin Street offers parking.
Does 2270 East Elgin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2270 East Elgin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2270 East Elgin Street have a pool?
No, 2270 East Elgin Street does not have a pool.
Does 2270 East Elgin Street have accessible units?
No, 2270 East Elgin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2270 East Elgin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2270 East Elgin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Find a Sublet
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brio On Ray
250 E Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Morrison Chandler by Mark-Taylor
3950 W Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Dobson Towne Centre
1817 N Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Montage at Pecos Ranch
1616 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Olympus Steelyard
155 E. Frye Road
Chandler, AZ 85225
Avilla Grace
2136 N Grace Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Liv Avenida
3250 S Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85248
Parcland Crossing
800 W Willis Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College