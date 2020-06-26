All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 2252 W. Highland Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
2252 W. Highland Street
Last updated October 19 2019 at 12:07 PM

2252 W. Highland Street

2252 West Highland Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2252 West Highland Street, Chandler, AZ 85224
Clearview Manor

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Chandler 3Bed/2Bath Single Story Home with Pool & Fireplace - R.S.V.P. Realty

Available for Move-In October 9, 2019

1,701 SqFt, 3 Bed, 2 Bath - Ranch Style Home - Tile Entry - 1 Step Down into Formal Living and Dining Room - Family Room with Fireplace - Large Kitchen with Granite Counters, Breakfast Bar and Eat In Kitchen w/Bay Window - Master Bedroom w/Walk In Close and & Separate Exit - Laundry Room Inside with Washer/Dryer Hook-ups only - Mature Landscaping, Front Yard with Rock and Back Yard with Grass, Covered Patio, & Fenced Pool w/Pool Service Included, Watering System in Front and Back - Ceiling Fans - 2 Car Electric Garage - Located Close to Amberwood Park and Easy Access to 101.

INCLUDES: Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Disposal, Refrigerator, and Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups Only.

DOBSON & WARNER - From Dobson go West on Warner, South on Bull Moose, East on Tanka Verde, North on El Dorado, East on Highland to Property.

UTILITIES: SRP, City of Chandler

SCHOOLS: Goodman, Anderson Jr, Chandler High

$1,750.00 + 1.5% Chandler City Tax + $20.00 Utility &Maintenance Reduction Program Monthly
$1,750.00 Refundable Security/Cleaning Deposit + $550.00 Non-Refundable Cleaning Deposit
$50.00 Application Fee Per Person over the Age of 18

R.S.V.P. Realty
(Pictures are from a previous listing)

(RLNE3560497)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2252 W. Highland Street have any available units?
2252 W. Highland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2252 W. Highland Street have?
Some of 2252 W. Highland Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2252 W. Highland Street currently offering any rent specials?
2252 W. Highland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2252 W. Highland Street pet-friendly?
No, 2252 W. Highland Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 2252 W. Highland Street offer parking?
Yes, 2252 W. Highland Street offers parking.
Does 2252 W. Highland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2252 W. Highland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2252 W. Highland Street have a pool?
Yes, 2252 W. Highland Street has a pool.
Does 2252 W. Highland Street have accessible units?
No, 2252 W. Highland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2252 W. Highland Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2252 W. Highland Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Morrison Chandler by Mark-Taylor
3950 W Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Cornerstone Ranch
3999 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Chandler Meadows Furnished Apartments
3175 N Price Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Avant Fashion Center by Mark-Taylor
555 S Galleria Way
Chandler, AZ 85226
Coronado Crossing
700 N Coronado St
Chandler, AZ 85224
Reflections at Gila Springs
411 N Kyrene Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Dobson 2222
2222 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Lumiere Chandler
1100 N Priest Dr
Chandler, AZ 85226

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College