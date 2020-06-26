2252 W. Highland Street

Amenities

Chandler 3Bed/2Bath Single Story Home with Pool & Fireplace - R.S.V.P. Realty



Available for Move-In October 9, 2019



1,701 SqFt, 3 Bed, 2 Bath - Ranch Style Home - Tile Entry - 1 Step Down into Formal Living and Dining Room - Family Room with Fireplace - Large Kitchen with Granite Counters, Breakfast Bar and Eat In Kitchen w/Bay Window - Master Bedroom w/Walk In Close and & Separate Exit - Laundry Room Inside with Washer/Dryer Hook-ups only - Mature Landscaping, Front Yard with Rock and Back Yard with Grass, Covered Patio, & Fenced Pool w/Pool Service Included, Watering System in Front and Back - Ceiling Fans - 2 Car Electric Garage - Located Close to Amberwood Park and Easy Access to 101.



INCLUDES: Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Disposal, Refrigerator, and Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups Only.



DOBSON & WARNER - From Dobson go West on Warner, South on Bull Moose, East on Tanka Verde, North on El Dorado, East on Highland to Property.



UTILITIES: SRP, City of Chandler



SCHOOLS: Goodman, Anderson Jr, Chandler High



$1,750.00 + 1.5% Chandler City Tax + $20.00 Utility &Maintenance Reduction Program Monthly

$1,750.00 Refundable Security/Cleaning Deposit + $550.00 Non-Refundable Cleaning Deposit

$50.00 Application Fee Per Person over the Age of 18



(Pictures are from a previous listing)



