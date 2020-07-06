222 W Pelican Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Large 2 story, 6 bedroom, 3 bath, 3 car garage home for lease in Chandler. Separate dining room with coffered ceilings. Downstairs bedroom serves as guest bedroom or home office. Recreation room/large 6th bedroom has walkin closet and is located off the second floor loft. New synthetic grass front and back. EZ access to major highways including the RT 202 making commuting within the Southeast Valley including South Phoenix a breeze. This is a preferred community for those working in southwest Chandler's ''Tech Corridor''. Arden Park features children's play area, lake, and park. 1 mile to Chandler's Tumbleweed Recreation Center. A short 3 miles to the entertainment attraction in downtown Chandler. Also an easy commute to either Chandler Fashion Center or San Tan Village Malls.