Chandler, AZ
222 W Pelican Drive
Last updated April 29 2020 at 3:40 PM

222 W Pelican Drive

222 West Pelican Drive · No Longer Available
Location

222 West Pelican Drive, Chandler, AZ 85286
Arden Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Large 2 story, 6 bedroom, 3 bath, 3 car garage home for lease in Chandler. Separate dining room with coffered ceilings. Downstairs bedroom serves as guest bedroom or home office. Recreation room/large 6th bedroom has walkin closet and is located off the second floor loft. New synthetic grass front and back. EZ access to major highways including the RT 202 making commuting within the Southeast Valley including South Phoenix a breeze. This is a preferred community for those working in southwest Chandler's ''Tech Corridor''. Arden Park features children's play area, lake, and park. 1 mile to Chandler's Tumbleweed Recreation Center. A short 3 miles to the entertainment attraction in downtown Chandler. Also an easy commute to either Chandler Fashion Center or San Tan Village Malls.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 W Pelican Drive have any available units?
222 W Pelican Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 222 W Pelican Drive have?
Some of 222 W Pelican Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 W Pelican Drive currently offering any rent specials?
222 W Pelican Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 W Pelican Drive pet-friendly?
No, 222 W Pelican Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 222 W Pelican Drive offer parking?
Yes, 222 W Pelican Drive offers parking.
Does 222 W Pelican Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 W Pelican Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 W Pelican Drive have a pool?
No, 222 W Pelican Drive does not have a pool.
Does 222 W Pelican Drive have accessible units?
No, 222 W Pelican Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 222 W Pelican Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 222 W Pelican Drive has units with dishwashers.

