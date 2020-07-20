Amenities

2185 W Olive Way Available 07/01/19 Ocotillo home with dedicated office and pool with waterfall! - Beautiful home available in Ocotillo. Interior is being painted neutral grey-ish color throughout prior to move in. This property has a separate living room, dining area, family room, and 4th bedroom den option with built ins. At almost 2000 square feet you will love the open kitchen with new stainless-steel appliances, granite counter tops, island, and extended cabinetry. Property includes surround sound system, R/O system and water softener. Backyard has a gorgeous pool with waterfall feature. 3 car garage with epoxy floor. Near major employers such as Pay Pal, Wells Fargo, and Northup Grumman. The Ocotillo community includes 167 acres of lakes and water features, dedicated walkways, award winning schools and freeway access.



