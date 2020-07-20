All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 2185 W Olive Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
2185 W Olive Way
Last updated June 28 2019 at 11:55 AM

2185 W Olive Way

2185 West Olive Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Octotillo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2185 West Olive Way, Chandler, AZ 85248
Octotillo

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2185 W Olive Way Available 07/01/19 Ocotillo home with dedicated office and pool with waterfall! - Beautiful home available in Ocotillo. Interior is being painted neutral grey-ish color throughout prior to move in. This property has a separate living room, dining area, family room, and 4th bedroom den option with built ins. At almost 2000 square feet you will love the open kitchen with new stainless-steel appliances, granite counter tops, island, and extended cabinetry. Property includes surround sound system, R/O system and water softener. Backyard has a gorgeous pool with waterfall feature. 3 car garage with epoxy floor. Near major employers such as Pay Pal, Wells Fargo, and Northup Grumman. The Ocotillo community includes 167 acres of lakes and water features, dedicated walkways, award winning schools and freeway access.

(RLNE4956680)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2185 W Olive Way have any available units?
2185 W Olive Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2185 W Olive Way have?
Some of 2185 W Olive Way's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2185 W Olive Way currently offering any rent specials?
2185 W Olive Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2185 W Olive Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2185 W Olive Way is pet friendly.
Does 2185 W Olive Way offer parking?
Yes, 2185 W Olive Way offers parking.
Does 2185 W Olive Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2185 W Olive Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2185 W Olive Way have a pool?
Yes, 2185 W Olive Way has a pool.
Does 2185 W Olive Way have accessible units?
No, 2185 W Olive Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2185 W Olive Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2185 W Olive Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avery on the Green
125 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Waterside at Ocotillo by Mark-Taylor
4800 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
San Hacienda by Mark-Taylor
1600 N Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85225
Fairways
777 W Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Autumn Creek Apartments
1320 N McQueen Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Avilla Grace
2136 N Grace Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85225
The Met at Fashion Center
1 N Hearthstone Way
Chandler, AZ 85226
Lumiere Chandler
1100 N Priest Dr
Chandler, AZ 85226

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChandler 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pools
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloDowntown Chandler
The Island At Ocotillo

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College