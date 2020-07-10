All apartments in Chandler
2171 E Geronimo St

2171 East Geronimo Street · No Longer Available
Location

2171 East Geronimo Street, Chandler, AZ 85225
Kempton Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ed466d8000 ----
Beautiful and spacious 5 bedroom, 5 and a half bath in La Valencia! 2-tone paint, ceiling fans, cellular shades and white plantation shutters throughout. Gourmet kitchen with dark, rich cabinetry, quartz counter tops, large island with granite and lots of storage. Stainless steel appliances with gas cooktop and dual oven. Neutral travertine flooring and upgraded, lush carpet in the bedrooms. Large master bedroom and bathroom featuring granite counter tops, free standing designer tub, dual vanities, custom tiled shower and his and hers walk-in closets. 3 bedrooms are an en suite, featuring their own private bath, 1 of which is downstairs, with its own patio entrance and additional washer dryer hook ups. Extra wide patio door opens to low maintenance backyard with faux turf and pavers. Conveniently located near Loop 202.

One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 1.5%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available

Dryer
Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2171 E Geronimo St have any available units?
2171 E Geronimo St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2171 E Geronimo St have?
Some of 2171 E Geronimo St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2171 E Geronimo St currently offering any rent specials?
2171 E Geronimo St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2171 E Geronimo St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2171 E Geronimo St is pet friendly.
Does 2171 E Geronimo St offer parking?
Yes, 2171 E Geronimo St offers parking.
Does 2171 E Geronimo St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2171 E Geronimo St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2171 E Geronimo St have a pool?
No, 2171 E Geronimo St does not have a pool.
Does 2171 E Geronimo St have accessible units?
No, 2171 E Geronimo St does not have accessible units.
Does 2171 E Geronimo St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2171 E Geronimo St does not have units with dishwashers.

