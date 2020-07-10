2171 E Geronimo St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful and spacious 5 bedroom, 5 and a half bath in La Valencia! 2-tone paint, ceiling fans, cellular shades and white plantation shutters throughout. Gourmet kitchen with dark, rich cabinetry, quartz counter tops, large island with granite and lots of storage. Stainless steel appliances with gas cooktop and dual oven. Neutral travertine flooring and upgraded, lush carpet in the bedrooms. Large master bedroom and bathroom featuring granite counter tops, free standing designer tub, dual vanities, custom tiled shower and his and hers walk-in closets. 3 bedrooms are an en suite, featuring their own private bath, 1 of which is downstairs, with its own patio entrance and additional washer dryer hook ups. Extra wide patio door opens to low maintenance backyard with faux turf and pavers. Conveniently located near Loop 202.



One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 1.5%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available



Dryer

Garage