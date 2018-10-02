2134 E ZION Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Turn-Key Luxury Lease NOW AVAILABLE in South Chandler's Cooper Corners! This Beautiful Move-In Ready Family Home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, Den/Office, Huge Loft Space, 3 Car Garage and Gorgeous Resort-Style Backyard with Sparkling Swimming Pool & Spa! Best of all, Landscape & Pool Maintenance are included! This Super Functional 2,762 SF floor plan has plenty of living space including Large Family Room, In-Kitchen & Formal Dining, Gourmet Kitchen covered in Granite Counter Tops and Expansive Master Suite. Located directly across the street from Community Play Park and minutes from TOP RATED Chandler Schools, nearby freeway access and new Fry's Superstore. Don't wait, make this your new South Chandler Retreat Today!