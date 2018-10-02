All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 2134 E ZION Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
2134 E ZION Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2134 E ZION Way

2134 East Zion Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2134 East Zion Way, Chandler, AZ 85249
Cooper Corners East

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Turn-Key Luxury Lease NOW AVAILABLE in South Chandler's Cooper Corners! This Beautiful Move-In Ready Family Home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, Den/Office, Huge Loft Space, 3 Car Garage and Gorgeous Resort-Style Backyard with Sparkling Swimming Pool & Spa! Best of all, Landscape & Pool Maintenance are included! This Super Functional 2,762 SF floor plan has plenty of living space including Large Family Room, In-Kitchen & Formal Dining, Gourmet Kitchen covered in Granite Counter Tops and Expansive Master Suite. Located directly across the street from Community Play Park and minutes from TOP RATED Chandler Schools, nearby freeway access and new Fry's Superstore. Don't wait, make this your new South Chandler Retreat Today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2134 E ZION Way have any available units?
2134 E ZION Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2134 E ZION Way have?
Some of 2134 E ZION Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2134 E ZION Way currently offering any rent specials?
2134 E ZION Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2134 E ZION Way pet-friendly?
No, 2134 E ZION Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 2134 E ZION Way offer parking?
Yes, 2134 E ZION Way does offer parking.
Does 2134 E ZION Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2134 E ZION Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2134 E ZION Way have a pool?
Yes, 2134 E ZION Way has a pool.
Does 2134 E ZION Way have accessible units?
No, 2134 E ZION Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2134 E ZION Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2134 E ZION Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Brisas
900 N Rural Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Dobson Towne Centre
1817 N Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
San Tierra
3939 W Windmills Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Pillar at Taviano
875 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Avant Fashion Center by Mark-Taylor
555 S Galleria Way
Chandler, AZ 85226
Avilla Grace
2136 N Grace Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85225
San Valencia by Mark-Taylor
1450 E Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Lumiere Chandler
1100 N Priest Dr
Chandler, AZ 85226

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College