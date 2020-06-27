2130 East Iris Drive

Amenities

Beautiful single story, 3 bedroom + 2 bath home in beautiful REDWOOD ESTATES. This home features a wonderful kitchen with granite counters and bar top with the eat-in dining room. The kitchen over looks the desert scape backyard. Outdoors includes covered patio, & plenty of room to enjoy the outdoors! Large open floor plan and family room. Master bathroom features double sinks, separate tub & shower, and walk-in closet. 2 car garage. Corner lot and backs to beautiful greenery. This community is close to fine dining, shopping and great schools. Easy access to the multiple freeways! Community Features: Biking/Walking Paths and Children's Playgrounds. PETS: 2 animals max, small dogs under 25 lbs



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (2 animals max, small dogs under 25 lbs)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



