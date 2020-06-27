All apartments in Chandler
Last updated July 24 2019 at 10:06 PM

2130 East Iris Drive

2130 East Iris Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2130 East Iris Drive, Chandler, AZ 85286
Redwood Estates Markwood South

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful single story, 3 bedroom + 2 bath home in beautiful REDWOOD ESTATES. This home features a wonderful kitchen with granite counters and bar top with the eat-in dining room. The kitchen over looks the desert scape backyard. Outdoors includes covered patio, & plenty of room to enjoy the outdoors! Large open floor plan and family room. Master bathroom features double sinks, separate tub & shower, and walk-in closet. 2 car garage. Corner lot and backs to beautiful greenery. This community is close to fine dining, shopping and great schools. Easy access to the multiple freeways! Community Features: Biking/Walking Paths and Children's Playgrounds. PETS: 2 animals max, small dogs under 25 lbs

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (2 animals max, small dogs under 25 lbs)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2130 East Iris Drive have any available units?
2130 East Iris Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2130 East Iris Drive have?
Some of 2130 East Iris Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2130 East Iris Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2130 East Iris Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2130 East Iris Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2130 East Iris Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2130 East Iris Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2130 East Iris Drive offers parking.
Does 2130 East Iris Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2130 East Iris Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2130 East Iris Drive have a pool?
No, 2130 East Iris Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2130 East Iris Drive have accessible units?
No, 2130 East Iris Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2130 East Iris Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2130 East Iris Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
