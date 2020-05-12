Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub tennis court

213 S CROSSCREEK DR, Chandler, AZ 85225,



Subdivision: SPRINGS ,



3 Bedroom 2 Bath on the Lake! Light oak cabinets *Granite counters *Arcadia glass doors * Mature Trees, Grassy back yard *Waterfalls out your back door. Enjoy The Springs amenities, Boating, Fishing, Tennis, Along with community pool and spa. School is within walking distance * Shopping along with Fine Dining are just minutes away. Come see your new home it's waiting just for you!



Cross Streets: Cooper & Chandler Blvd Directions: West on Chandler Blvd to Lakeview, South to Boston turn right, right on Boston (again), left on Crosscreek.



Lessee to verify all information.