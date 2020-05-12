All apartments in Chandler
213 S Crosscreek Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

213 S Crosscreek Dr

213 South Crosscreek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

213 South Crosscreek Drive, Chandler, AZ 85225
The Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
tennis court
213 S CROSSCREEK DR, Chandler, AZ 85225,

Subdivision: SPRINGS ,

3 Bedroom 2 Bath on the Lake! Light oak cabinets *Granite counters *Arcadia glass doors * Mature Trees, Grassy back yard *Waterfalls out your back door. Enjoy The Springs amenities, Boating, Fishing, Tennis, Along with community pool and spa. School is within walking distance * Shopping along with Fine Dining are just minutes away. Come see your new home it's waiting just for you!

Cross Streets: Cooper & Chandler Blvd Directions: West on Chandler Blvd to Lakeview, South to Boston turn right, right on Boston (again), left on Crosscreek.

Lessee to verify all information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 S Crosscreek Dr have any available units?
213 S Crosscreek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 213 S Crosscreek Dr have?
Some of 213 S Crosscreek Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 S Crosscreek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
213 S Crosscreek Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 S Crosscreek Dr pet-friendly?
No, 213 S Crosscreek Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 213 S Crosscreek Dr offer parking?
No, 213 S Crosscreek Dr does not offer parking.
Does 213 S Crosscreek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 S Crosscreek Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 S Crosscreek Dr have a pool?
Yes, 213 S Crosscreek Dr has a pool.
Does 213 S Crosscreek Dr have accessible units?
No, 213 S Crosscreek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 213 S Crosscreek Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 213 S Crosscreek Dr has units with dishwashers.
