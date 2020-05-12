All apartments in Chandler
Last updated November 19 2019 at 6:05 AM

2122 N APOLLO Court

2122 North Apollo Court · No Longer Available
Location

2122 North Apollo Court, Chandler, AZ 85224
Pulte Villas Chandler

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great opportunity to live in the most convenient part of the east valley right between Tempe and Chandler! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has been wonderfully updated and upgraded. With brand new interior paint you can walk in and place your furniture and designs around this modern look. Tile and laminate wood floors make for easy clean-up inside! The 2-car garage features a lot of extra space for storage. You'll love this this neighborhood being right next to grocery shopping, restaurants, access to the 101, and just a couple minutes from Chandler Mall!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2122 N APOLLO Court have any available units?
2122 N APOLLO Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2122 N APOLLO Court have?
Some of 2122 N APOLLO Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2122 N APOLLO Court currently offering any rent specials?
2122 N APOLLO Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2122 N APOLLO Court pet-friendly?
No, 2122 N APOLLO Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 2122 N APOLLO Court offer parking?
Yes, 2122 N APOLLO Court offers parking.
Does 2122 N APOLLO Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2122 N APOLLO Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2122 N APOLLO Court have a pool?
No, 2122 N APOLLO Court does not have a pool.
Does 2122 N APOLLO Court have accessible units?
No, 2122 N APOLLO Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2122 N APOLLO Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2122 N APOLLO Court has units with dishwashers.

