Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
2106 North Comanche Drive
Last updated December 14 2019 at 4:09 AM

2106 North Comanche Drive

2106 North Comanche Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2106 North Comanche Drive, Chandler, AZ 85224

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
Charming 4 bedroom 2 bath home, with NO HOA !!! Single level Spacious home with a detached 2 car Garage. NEW Paint throughout home and new flooring in the Living room and Master bedroom. Open Kitchen with breakfast bar and freshly painted cabinets. Enjoy dining with a wood burning fireplace! Step out your sliding patio doors to Entertain your guests easily with this large back yard and New Wooden fence (not shown in pictures). Very Low-Care Rock front yard. This home is conveniently located in the heart of Chandler, in the middle of 3 freeways ( the US60, 202, & 101), near the Chandler Fashion Square, family parks, public schools, and many other shopping/dining locations! >> NO CATS <<. Small Dogs Negotiable, Case By Case, Owner Approved. No Fridge & Washer/Dryer Hookups only. Full Service Management. Ready for Move in!!! Rent for only $1495 plus tax. Call Crissy K 602-550-5058 for showings.

Email For More Info

Crissy@flraz.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2106 North Comanche Drive have any available units?
2106 North Comanche Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2106 North Comanche Drive have?
Some of 2106 North Comanche Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2106 North Comanche Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2106 North Comanche Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2106 North Comanche Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2106 North Comanche Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2106 North Comanche Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2106 North Comanche Drive offers parking.
Does 2106 North Comanche Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2106 North Comanche Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2106 North Comanche Drive have a pool?
No, 2106 North Comanche Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2106 North Comanche Drive have accessible units?
No, 2106 North Comanche Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2106 North Comanche Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2106 North Comanche Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

