2106 North Comanche Drive

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly cats allowed

Charming 4 bedroom 2 bath home, with NO HOA !!! Single level Spacious home with a detached 2 car Garage. NEW Paint throughout home and new flooring in the Living room and Master bedroom. Open Kitchen with breakfast bar and freshly painted cabinets. Enjoy dining with a wood burning fireplace! Step out your sliding patio doors to Entertain your guests easily with this large back yard and New Wooden fence (not shown in pictures). Very Low-Care Rock front yard. This home is conveniently located in the heart of Chandler, in the middle of 3 freeways ( the US60, 202, & 101), near the Chandler Fashion Square, family parks, public schools, and many other shopping/dining locations! >> NO CATS <<. Small Dogs Negotiable, Case By Case, Owner Approved. No Fridge & Washer/Dryer Hookups only. Full Service Management. Ready for Move in!!! Rent for only $1495 plus tax. Call Crissy K 602-550-5058 for showings.



