Chandler, AZ
2102 W MYRTLE Drive
Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:51 PM

2102 W MYRTLE Drive

2102 West Myrtle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2102 West Myrtle Drive, Chandler, AZ 85248
The Island at Ocotillo

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Magnificent golf course view home at the very desirable Ocotillo Golf Course community near Intel, great shopping and fancy restaurants and surrounded by award wining great schools on a cul-de sac lot. Conveniently located near 101, 202 and I-10. Vaulted ceiling at the entry, second floor loft over looks the golf course with panoramic view. Kitchen island, walk in pantry and stainless steel appliances. Two Ac units, custom wood blinds, newly installed neutral tiles. This one wouldn't last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2102 W MYRTLE Drive have any available units?
2102 W MYRTLE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2102 W MYRTLE Drive have?
Some of 2102 W MYRTLE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2102 W MYRTLE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2102 W MYRTLE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2102 W MYRTLE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2102 W MYRTLE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 2102 W MYRTLE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2102 W MYRTLE Drive offers parking.
Does 2102 W MYRTLE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2102 W MYRTLE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2102 W MYRTLE Drive have a pool?
No, 2102 W MYRTLE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2102 W MYRTLE Drive have accessible units?
No, 2102 W MYRTLE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2102 W MYRTLE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2102 W MYRTLE Drive has units with dishwashers.

