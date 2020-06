Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful home with fresh paint and oasis back yard ready for your move in! This home features large great room and kitchen, surround sound throughout, plantation shutters, water softener, reverse osmosis, beautifully landscaped large back yard with a great pool w/ water features, artificial turf and patio for entertaining. All of this and in the desired community of Cooper Corners East. Included in rent: Landscaping, pool service and rental tax.