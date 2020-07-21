2091 W MULBERRY Drive

Amenities

*CURRENTLY REVIEWING AN APPLICATION* Must see this GREAT, OPEN FLOOR PLAN-- SINGLE LEVEL w/ 2,949 Sq Ft, 3 Beds/2.5 Baths/3 Car Garage Home in Pecos Vistas Subdivision! *NEW INTERIOR PAINT- DOORS, BASEBOARDS, TRIMS AND INTERIOR GARAGE *10,000 SQ FT Lot! *Interior is Spacious w/ Separate Living and Dining Room *Beautiful Kitchen is Overlooking Family Room w/ *SS Appliances *HUGE Backyard w/ Extended Covered Patio for entertaining *Relaxing Split Master Bedroom w/ WIC, Separate Shower/Tub, Double Sink *New Water Softener *Purified Drinking Water *Ceiling Fans *Great, Top Rated Chandler Schools *Lots of Golfing *Great Restaurants *Shopping Centers *Close to Chandler Fashion Square Mall *Harkins Theatre *Minutes from 101, 202, US-60, & I-10! *Close to Intel, Orbital... & SO much more...