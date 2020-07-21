All apartments in Chandler
2091 W MULBERRY Drive
Last updated July 25 2019 at 2:54 PM

2091 W MULBERRY Drive

2091 West Mulberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2091 West Mulberry Drive, Chandler, AZ 85286
Pecos Vistas

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
*CURRENTLY REVIEWING AN APPLICATION* Must see this GREAT, OPEN FLOOR PLAN-- SINGLE LEVEL w/ 2,949 Sq Ft, 3 Beds/2.5 Baths/3 Car Garage Home in Pecos Vistas Subdivision! *NEW INTERIOR PAINT- DOORS, BASEBOARDS, TRIMS AND INTERIOR GARAGE *10,000 SQ FT Lot! *Interior is Spacious w/ Separate Living and Dining Room *Beautiful Kitchen is Overlooking Family Room w/ *SS Appliances *HUGE Backyard w/ Extended Covered Patio for entertaining *Relaxing Split Master Bedroom w/ WIC, Separate Shower/Tub, Double Sink *New Water Softener *Purified Drinking Water *Ceiling Fans *Great, Top Rated Chandler Schools *Lots of Golfing *Great Restaurants *Shopping Centers *Close to Chandler Fashion Square Mall *Harkins Theatre *Minutes from 101, 202, US-60, & I-10! *Close to Intel, Orbital... & SO much more...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2091 W MULBERRY Drive have any available units?
2091 W MULBERRY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2091 W MULBERRY Drive have?
Some of 2091 W MULBERRY Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2091 W MULBERRY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2091 W MULBERRY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2091 W MULBERRY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2091 W MULBERRY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 2091 W MULBERRY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2091 W MULBERRY Drive offers parking.
Does 2091 W MULBERRY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2091 W MULBERRY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2091 W MULBERRY Drive have a pool?
No, 2091 W MULBERRY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2091 W MULBERRY Drive have accessible units?
No, 2091 W MULBERRY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2091 W MULBERRY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2091 W MULBERRY Drive has units with dishwashers.
