Chandler, AZ
2082 E Jade Dr
Last updated May 3 2019 at 9:23 AM

2082 E Jade Dr

2082 East Jade Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2082 East Jade Drive, Chandler, AZ 85286
Redwood Estates Markwood South

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2082 E Jade Dr Available 06/01/19 Coming soon! - Rare rental! MUST SEE! Charming Chandler neighborhood and Beautiful split floor plan in this 4 bed 2 bath home. New paint and very clean. Vaulted ceilings enhance spacious, open feel. Kitchen with island, Stainless appliances, eat-in dining area, breakfast bar, and formal dining area. All bedrooms have walk in closets. Fully landscaped, low maintenance backyard with covered patio. This one will not last! Rental tax rate 1.5%

(RLNE3937355)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

