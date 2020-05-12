Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

2082 E Jade Dr Available 06/01/19 Coming soon! - Rare rental! MUST SEE! Charming Chandler neighborhood and Beautiful split floor plan in this 4 bed 2 bath home. New paint and very clean. Vaulted ceilings enhance spacious, open feel. Kitchen with island, Stainless appliances, eat-in dining area, breakfast bar, and formal dining area. All bedrooms have walk in closets. Fully landscaped, low maintenance backyard with covered patio. This one will not last! Rental tax rate 1.5%



(RLNE3937355)