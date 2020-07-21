2076 E STEPHENS Place

Amenities
Perfect location: only 1 neighbor on the side and steps from the community pool, spa, & children's playground. All bedrooms have walk-in closets, upstairs laundry for convenience, loft/den is bright and quiet, soaring vaulted ceilings in dining room. Walk distance to BASIS Chandler Primary North Campus, one Of Chandler's best schools, and Wal-Mart. Very convenient to 202. Gated community.NO Smokers or Pets. Available immediatelyPlease click on ''More...'' to read prior to request the tour. Landlord pays for HOA.
Application fee $35 per adult; Rent includes city tax: 1.5% and repairs, Accidental Damage Coverage: $29/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter's Insurance),
Tenant must qualify. Must have a minimum credit score of 600. Net income 3x rent. Signed contract and insurance required.