2076 E STEPHENS Place

Amenities

pet friendly parking walk in closets pool playground hot tub

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Perfect location: only 1 neighbor on the side and steps from the community pool, spa, & children's playground. All bedrooms have walk-in closets, upstairs laundry for convenience, loft/den is bright and quiet, soaring vaulted ceilings in dining room. Walk distance to BASIS Chandler Primary North Campus, one Of Chandler's best schools, and Wal-Mart. Very convenient to 202. Gated community.NO Smokers or Pets. Available immediatelyPlease click on ''More...'' to read prior to request the tour. Landlord pays for HOA.



Application fee $35 per adult; Rent includes city tax: 1.5% and repairs, Accidental Damage Coverage: $29/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter's Insurance),



Tenant must qualify. Must have a minimum credit score of 600. Net income 3x rent. Signed contract and insurance required.