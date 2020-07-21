All apartments in Chandler
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
2076 E STEPHENS Place
Last updated September 7 2019 at 7:11 AM

2076 E STEPHENS Place

2076 East Stephens Place · No Longer Available
Location

2076 East Stephens Place, Chandler, AZ 85225

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
pool
playground
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Perfect location: only 1 neighbor on the side and steps from the community pool, spa, & children's playground. All bedrooms have walk-in closets, upstairs laundry for convenience, loft/den is bright and quiet, soaring vaulted ceilings in dining room. Walk distance to BASIS Chandler Primary North Campus, one Of Chandler's best schools, and Wal-Mart. Very convenient to 202. Gated community.NO Smokers or Pets. Available immediatelyPlease click on ''More...'' to read prior to request the tour. Landlord pays for HOA.

Application fee $35 per adult; Rent includes city tax: 1.5% and repairs, Accidental Damage Coverage: $29/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter's Insurance),

Tenant must qualify. Must have a minimum credit score of 600. Net income 3x rent. Signed contract and insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2076 E STEPHENS Place have any available units?
2076 E STEPHENS Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2076 E STEPHENS Place have?
Some of 2076 E STEPHENS Place's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2076 E STEPHENS Place currently offering any rent specials?
2076 E STEPHENS Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2076 E STEPHENS Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2076 E STEPHENS Place is pet friendly.
Does 2076 E STEPHENS Place offer parking?
Yes, 2076 E STEPHENS Place offers parking.
Does 2076 E STEPHENS Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2076 E STEPHENS Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2076 E STEPHENS Place have a pool?
Yes, 2076 E STEPHENS Place has a pool.
Does 2076 E STEPHENS Place have accessible units?
No, 2076 E STEPHENS Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2076 E STEPHENS Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2076 E STEPHENS Place does not have units with dishwashers.
