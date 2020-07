2030 W PERIWINKLE Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION IN OCOTILLO! 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME, TWO CAR GARAGE NESTLED IN GATED COMMUNITY! ALL ON ONE LEVEL, LUSCIOUS GREENBELTS, WALKING PATHS, COMMUNITY POOL AND SPA! TOP RANKED OCOTILLO GOLF COURSE, CLOSE TO GOLF, FINE DINING & INTEL. HOME SITS ON A PREMIUM LOT WITH 90 FEET OF VIEW FENCING SHOWCASING THE GREENBELT AND WALKING PATH. THERE IS A BEAUTIFUL FISH POND WITH A ROCK WATERFALL IN THE RELAXING BACKYARD! CUSTOM BUILT IN CABINETRY, PLANTATION SHUTTERS, LOTS OF TILE, 5.5 INCH BASEBOARDS, AN UPDATED KITCHEN WITH TRAVERTINE ISLAND AND QUARTZ COUNTERS, UPDATED BATHS - THE MASTER HAS A FRAME-LESS GLASS SHOWER WITH PEBBLE FLOORING AND THE GUEST BATH HAS GRANITE COUNTERS.