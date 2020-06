1972 W GOLDFINCH Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking

GORGEOUS 3 BEDROOM SINGLE LEVEL 1539 SQFT HOME IN CLEMENTE RANCH. SPLIT FLOORPLAN W/ADDITIONAL FLEXROOM, COULD BE FORMAL LIVING, DINING, OFFICE, OR PLAYROOM. SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS APPLIANCES IS OPEN TO THE FAMILYROOM AND HAS BEAUTIFUL VIEWS OF THE BACKYARD WITH AN EXTENDED COVERED PATIO & LARGE GRASS PLAY AREA. MASTER SUITE FEATURES FRENCH DOORS TO BACK PATIO & LUXURIOUS BATH W/SEPERATE TUB & SHOWER, DUAL VANITIES, & WALK-IN CLOSET. EXTRA WIDE DRIVEWAY WITH RV GATE AND EXTENDED SLAB FOR EXTRA PARKING OR STORAGE. GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO SHOPPING, SCHOOLS, & FREEWAYS. NO CATS. DOGS MUST BE APPROVED BY LANDLORD.